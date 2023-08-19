Left Menu

Wasim was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people and two were injured in the incident, the police said on Friday.Wasims family alleged that forest department personnel thrashed him and two others in Narol village on Thursday.The police reached Narol village late on Thursday after receiving information about a scuffle and found that three injured men had been taken to a local hospital.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-08-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 23:05 IST
10 detained in connection with killing of man in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror
Ten people have been detained in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old man by a group of people in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, police said on Saturday.

Some forest department employees are alleged to have been involved in the case, they said.

Kotputli-Behror Superintendent of Police Ranjita Sharma denied it to be a case of mob lynching, stating that the injury marks on the body did not suggest so.

''Prima facie, the victim died of internal bleeding from the use of a sharp-edged weapon,'' she said.

''Ten people have been detained in the case and are being interrogated. A Forensic Science Laboratory team has been called from Jaipur to collect samples from the spot. Soon the accused will be arrested,'' she said.

The police officer said the role of three or four employees of the forest department and two others in the incident has come to the fore. Meanwhile, family members and neighbours of the victim, Wasim, reached Harsora police station and submitted a memorandum to ASP Anil Sharma, demanding compensation, transparent probe and swift action in the case.

Wasim was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people and two were injured in the incident, the police said on Friday.

Wasim's family alleged that forest department personnel thrashed him and two others in Narol village on Thursday.

The police reached Narol village late on Thursday after receiving information about a scuffle and found that three injured men had been taken to a local hospital. Wasim, who was referred to the Kotputli Hospital, succumbed to his injuries.

Wasim's relative told reporters that he and two others had gone to cut trees outside a house and collect wood with the consent of the homeowner when the incident took place.

Harsora police station Head Constable Giriraj Singh said, ''The victim's last rites were performed late on Friday after post-mortem.''

