Mamata condoles death of Army personnel in Ladakh road accident
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed shock over the death of nine Indian Army personnel in a road accident in Ladakh.She extended her condolences to the bereaved family members.Deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of 9 Indian Army personnel due to a road accident near Ladakh.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed shock over the death of nine Indian Army personnel in a road accident in Ladakh.
She extended her condolences to the bereaved family members.
''Deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of 9 Indian Army personnel due to a road accident near Ladakh. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured,'' she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.
The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, the officials said.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Leh PD Nitya said the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge at 4.45 pm.
