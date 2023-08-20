Left Menu

Minor girl dies after being knocked down by tempo in Thane

A seven-year-old girl was killed after a speeding tempo hit her in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. He was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding the tempo was seized.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-08-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 09:39 IST
Minor girl dies after being knocked down by tempo in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old girl was killed after a speeding tempo hit her in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at around 8 pm on Saturday in Bholenath Nagar of Bhayander area when the girl was playing outside her house, an official from Bhayander police station said.

The injured girl was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said. The body was later sent for postmortem. Some people in the area caught hold of the tempo driver. He was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding the tempo was seized.

