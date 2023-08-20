Militant attack kills 11 labourers in Pakistan - caretaker PM
Eleven labourers were killed in a militant attack in Northwestern Pakistan, caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Other groups including the Islamic State have also claimed responsibility for some attacks, including a large blast at a political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held by a religious group last month that killed 45.
Eleven labourers were killed in a militant attack in Northwestern Pakistan, caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Security and police officials in northern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province said a suspected improvised explosive device detonated, tearing through a truck carrying the workers to a construction project in Waziristan, near the Afghan border.
"They were working at an army post that is under construction ... an IED exploded under a vehicle carrying the labourers," deputy commissioner of North Waziristan, Rehan Khattak said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.
Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants since last year when a ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the government broke down. Other groups including the Islamic State have also claimed responsibility for some attacks, including a large blast at a political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held by a religious group last month that killed 45.
