Left Menu

Militant attack kills 11 labourers in Pakistan - caretaker PM

Eleven labourers were killed in a militant attack in Northwestern Pakistan, caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Other groups including the Islamic State have also claimed responsibility for some attacks, including a large blast at a political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held by a religious group last month that killed 45.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 09:56 IST
Militant attack kills 11 labourers in Pakistan - caretaker PM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Eleven labourers were killed in a militant attack in Northwestern Pakistan, caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Security and police officials in northern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province said a suspected improvised explosive device detonated, tearing through a truck carrying the workers to a construction project in Waziristan, near the Afghan border.

"They were working at an army post that is under construction ... an IED exploded under a vehicle carrying the labourers," deputy commissioner of North Waziristan, Rehan Khattak said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants since last year when a ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the government broke down. Other groups including the Islamic State have also claimed responsibility for some attacks, including a large blast at a political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held by a religious group last month that killed 45.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023