Left Menu

Kerala govt commences distribution of social security, welfare board pension to 60 lakh beneficiaries

The Kerala government has initiated the distribution of social security, welfare board pension for the months of May and June in the state, in view of the upcoming Onam festival season.The Left government will be distributing Rs 3,200 each to around 60 lakh beneficiaries and allotted Rs 1,762 crore for this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post on Saturday.The Left government has been providing welfare board pension of Rs 1,600 each to beneficiaries every month and is currently disbursing the amount for the months of May and June.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-08-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 10:13 IST
Kerala govt commences distribution of social security, welfare board pension to 60 lakh beneficiaries
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has initiated the distribution of social security, welfare board pension for the months of May and June in the state, in view of the upcoming Onam festival season.

The Left government will be distributing Rs 3,200 each to around 60 lakh beneficiaries and allotted Rs 1,762 crore for this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The Left government has been providing welfare board pension of Rs 1,600 each to beneficiaries every month and is currently disbursing the amount for the months of May and June. ''Around 60 lakh people will receive Rs 3,200 each as social security pension to celebrate Onam. The state government has set aside Rs 1,762 crore, including Rs 212 crore for the welfare board pension, despite the Union Govt's suspension of funds since 2021. Disbursement will be completed by August 23,'' Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Attacking the union government, he claimed that even though it has not released its share towards the social security pension for the past two years, the left government has been disturbing the full amount every month without fail. Vijayan said the central government was yet to disburse its share of Rs 580 crore from January 2021 that the state government has already released to the beneficiaries of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023