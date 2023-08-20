Left Menu

65-year-old man killed by Maoists in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 20-08-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 11:56 IST
65-year-old man killed by Maoists in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district by Maoists who suspected him to be a police informer, officials said on Sunday.

The body of the man was found near Gitilipi village in Goilkera police station area, they said.

A couple of Maoist leaflets were found beside the body that stated that the man was killed as he was a police informer, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The man had no links with the police, he said.

The Maoists allegedly slit the throat of the man on Saturday night, and dumped the body, he added.

A search operation was underway to find those involved in the killing, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023