Left Menu

Russia says Ukrainian drones attack three regions

Russia said Ukrainian drones had struck three separate regions on Sunday, injuring five people and forcing two of Moscow's airports to briefly divert flights.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-08-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 13:07 IST
Russia says Ukrainian drones attack three regions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia said Ukrainian drones had struck three separate regions on Sunday, injuring five people and forcing two of Moscow's airports to briefly divert flights. Russia's Kursk and Rostov regions, both of which border Ukraine, reported drone strikes while Russia's defence ministry said it had jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region, forcing it to crash in an unpopulated area.

Russia's aviation watchdog said it had briefly halted flights to the city's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in response. Kursk region's governor said that 5 people had been injured and a fire broke out when a drone hit a railway station. Rostov's governor said no injuries or damage had occurred.

Ukrainian drone strikes both on border regions and on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months, with repeated strikes on Moscow's financial district. Russia said in May that two Ukrainian drones tried to attack the Kremlin.

Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory, although officials have publicly expressed satisfaction over them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023