Russia says Ukrainian drones attack three regions

Russia said Ukrainian drones had struck three separate regions on Sunday, injuring five people and forcing two of Moscow's airports to briefly divert flights. Russia's Kursk and Rostov regions, both of which border Ukraine, reported drone strikes while Russia's defence ministry said it had jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region, forcing it to crash in an unpopulated area.

Russia's aviation watchdog said it had briefly halted flights to the city's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in response. Kursk region's governor said that 5 people had been injured and a fire broke out when a drone hit a railway station. Rostov's governor said no injuries or damage had occurred.

Ukrainian drone strikes both on border regions and on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months, with repeated strikes on Moscow's financial district. Russia said in May that two Ukrainian drones tried to attack the Kremlin.

Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory, although officials have publicly expressed satisfaction over them.

