Woman teacher murdered for gain in Erode

A woman school teacher was murdered on Sunday morning here, the police said, allegedly by a burglar suspected to have entered the house.

According to the police, Manohar, 78, a retired railway employee and his wife Bhuvaneshwari, 56, working as a school teacher were living in Kollampalayam area near the Erode Municipal Corporation Higher Secondary School, Railway Colony branch. On Sunday, Manohar left the house at 8 am as usual for his morning walk. When he returned home, he found his wife lying dead with a stab injury on her neck and her gold chain of six-and-a-half sovereigns missing, the police said.

On receiving the information, Erode South Police arrived at scene of the crime and, based on Manohar's complaint, registered a case of murder for gain. Police sniffer Dog 'Veera' was summoned and forensic experts collected fingerprints from inside the house, the police said about the ongoing investigation.

