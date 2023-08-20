Left Menu

Indian couple, son found dead in US; police suspect double suicide-murder

We will do everything possible to assist family and community members following this tragic incident, a statement by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski read.Police said that there was no threat to the surrounding communities.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian couple and their six-year-old child have been found dead in the US state of Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder, police said.

The three people, from Karnataka, were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Baltimore County home on Friday when police responded to a welfare check around noon, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Yogesh H. Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y. Amarnath (37) and Yash Honnal (6).

Police said they are believed to be husband, wife and son.

“Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that Nagarajappa committed,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton was quoted as saying by The Baltimore Sun newspaper.

“Each appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound,” Shelton added.

The family members were reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that an autopsy would be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer to determine the manner and cause of death.

''I am heartbroken and deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act. We will do everything possible to assist family and community members following this tragic incident,'' a statement by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski read.

Police said that there was no threat to the surrounding communities.

