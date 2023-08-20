Left Menu

West Bengal: Doctor kills wife, surrenders at police station

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:13 IST
West Bengal: Doctor kills wife, surrenders at police station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old government doctor allegedly killed his wife in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and surrendered before the police on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened in Helencha in Bagda police station area, they said.

Dr Arindam Bala, who works at the state-run SSKM Hospital, went to the police station in the morning and told the on-duty officers that he killed his wife, police said.

When police went to his house, they found the body of his wife, 25-year-old Ratnatama, lying in a pool of blood, a senior officer said.

Arindam was arrested and a murder case was filed after Ratnatama's father Rajib Kumar Dey lodged a police complaint, he said.

The couple was married for around two years, he added.

''We are probing what led the doctor to murder his wife. What we have so far known is that the couple mostly lived separately,'' said the police officer, refusing to share further details citing the ongoing investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023