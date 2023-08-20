Left Menu

Manipur violence: BSF men to be deployed in village where 3 were killed

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A Border Security Force (BSF) team is likely to be posted in Thawai Kuki village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district where three persons were killed by armed men on Friday, sources said.

Security forces are combing the jungles of the adjoining hills where the armed men are believed to be hiding, they said.

The likely move to deploy a BSF team in the village comes days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh sought reports from Churachandpur deputy commissioner and SP about the open display of sophisticated firearms by a group of people during an Independence Day parade.

Sources also added that around 60 companies of the BSF are likely to be deployed in nine districts of the state to assist the administration in maintaining law and order.

BSF (EC) ADG Sonali Mishra along with four senior officers had recently called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and briefed her about the prevailing security situation in the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, more than 200 Meiteis who had crossed over to neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in Manipur and safely returned to the state after more than three months were provided food and medicines by the Army and the civil administration.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3.

 

