Maharashtra: Seven fishermen rescued from sinking boat off Raigad coast

As the boat started sinking, two trawlers from Gujarat, which were in the vicinity, rescued the seven fishermen, the official said.The crew was safely brought out by the time the coast guard reached the scene, he said.The sinking boat, however, could not be salvaged on that day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:15 IST
Maharashtra: Seven fishermen rescued from sinking boat off Raigad coast
Seven fishermen were rescued from a sinking boat in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Sunday. The remains of the boat that sank on August 17 were found washed up on the shore of Diveagar in Raigad district this morning, the official said.

The incident took place near Dighi Adgaon around 4 pm on Thursday (August 17), when a crew of seven fishermen had ventured nine miles into the sea on their boat ''Bana Sagar'', he said. As the boat started sinking, two trawlers from Gujarat, which were in the vicinity, rescued the seven fishermen, the official said.

The crew was safely brought out by the time the coast guard reached the scene, he said.

The sinking boat, however, could not be salvaged on that day. It was found washed up on the shore of Diveagar on Sunday morning, the official said.

