Robbers assault crane operator, loot godown in Delhi

Four people allegedly entered a godown and escaped with plastic raw material packets after assaulting the crane operator in north Delhis Alipur area, police said on Sunday.On Saturday, the police received a PCR call about the robbery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:29 IST
Four people allegedly entered a godown and escaped with plastic raw material packets after assaulting the crane operator in north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the police received a PCR call about the robbery. When a police team reached the spot at Khera Kalan village, the caller informed that he works as a crane operator for the godown owner and sleeps in a room on the premises, a senior officer said. Around 3 am on Saturday, when he was sleeping, four people barged in and assaulted him, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) B Bharat Reddy said. They then forced him to sit on the floor. While one of the robbers kept a watch on him, the others brought their pickup truck inside the godown and loaded it with plastic raw material packets. They then escaped from the spot after locking the crane operator in his room, Reddy said. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered at Alipur police station. All four accused -- residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar -- have been identified, the police said. One of the accused, identified as Mukesh (22), has been arrested. The three others are absconding, they added.

