Bovine carcass recovered in northwest Delhi

Bovine carcass has been recovered near the Rohini Sector-18 Metro Station in northwest Delhi and it has been sent for examination, police said on Sunday. On receiving information about the carcass on Saturday, officials of the Samaypur Badli Police Station reached the spot, behind Utsav Apartments, and seized it.The carcass has been sent for examination, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:31 IST
The carcass has been sent for examination, the police said.

The carcass has been sent for examination, the police said. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act and a probe was underway, they added.

