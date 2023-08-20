Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Netherlands in push to boost air defences

Reuters | Eindhoven | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday in an ongoing push to boost Ukraine's air defences, days after the United States approved the possible delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the Netherlands and Denmark.

Zelenskiy will meet outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a military air base in Eindhoven, Rutte's office said without providing further details.

