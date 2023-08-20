Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Netherlands in push to boost air defences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday in an ongoing push to boost Ukraine's air defences, days after the United States approved the possible delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the Netherlands and Denmark.

Zelenskiy will meet outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a military air base in Eindhoven, Rutte's office said without providing further details.

