Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Netherlands in push to boost air defences
Reuters | Eindhoven | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday in an ongoing push to boost Ukraine's air defences, days after the United States approved the possible delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the Netherlands and Denmark.
Zelenskiy will meet outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a military air base in Eindhoven, Rutte's office said without providing further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
