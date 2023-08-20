Left Menu

Delhi man arrested for firing at cousin's home over property dispute

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at the home of his cousin in Tughlakabad Extension over a property dispute, police said on Sunday. Singh informed that there was a dispute over a property in the Sadullabad village of Greater Noida between him and his cousins Kamal and Raju, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:59 IST
A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at the home of his cousin in Tughlakabad Extension over a property dispute, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Kamal Nagar, a resident of Aali village, they said. The complainant Jasbir Singh was at home when he heard the sound of gunshot around 11 pm on August 5. He later found that two people had fired at the gate of his house, the police said. Singh informed that there was a dispute over a property in the Sadullabad village of Greater Noida between him and his cousins Kamal and Raju, they said. The complainant had also received a threat to his life in this regard from Kamal on August 3. He suspected that Kamal and Raju had fired at his home, the police added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said the police got a tip-off that Kamal, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case at Govindpuri police station, would come near the Aali village around 4 pm on Saturday.

A raid was conducted and Kamal apprehended. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from him, Deo added. Further investigation is underway to unearth the conspiracy and ascertain the role of the accused, the police said, adding that Kamal was earlier involved in three cases.

