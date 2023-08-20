Left Menu

Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead at his house in south Delhis Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity, police said on Sunday.The accused also got injured after he was beaten by the victims family members, they said.A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 9.45 pm on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:02 IST
Delhi: 26-year-old man shot dead at house in Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead at his house in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity, police said on Sunday.

The accused also got injured after he was beaten by the victim's family members, they said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 9.45 pm on Saturday. Police reached the spot at Harswroop Colony, Fatehpur Beri, and found that an injured Rahul was already taken to a hospital through his private vehicle, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary. Accused Karan Singh (39), a resident of Harswroop Colony, Fatehpur Beri, too was found in an injured condition at the spot and three live cartridges were recovered from him. He was also sent to the hospital, the DCP added.

Chowdhary said that information was received about two injured persons -- Rahul and Vicky -- from the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The senior police officer added that Rahul was declared dead during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Inquiry revealed that injured persons were sitting on chairs on the porch of their house with their brother Jai Kishan and father Ram Kishan. Around 9.30 pm, Karan came there with a country-made pistol and fired at Rahul from behind and ran away, Chowdhary said.

His father and brother Vicky chased and caught Karan Singh outside their house and beat him up. A country-made pistol, one empty cartridge and one motorcycle were recovered from the spot. In this process, Vicky, 24, also got injured, she said.

The accused was grilled at the hospital where he said that he and his brother Jawahar have a money dispute with one Sanjay, who lives in the same area. The accused added that he fired at Rahul mistaking him as Sanjay.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and Arms Act was registered on Saturday on the basis of Jai Kishan's statement, police said, adding, they are verifying Karan’s claim whether he killed him over mistaken identity or there is any other connection in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023