Left Menu

Kinara Capital commits to provide Rs 1,100 crore to MSMEs in Tamil Nadu in current fiscal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:02 IST
Kinara Capital commits to provide Rs 1,100 crore to MSMEs in Tamil Nadu in current fiscal
Kinara Capital Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Financial technology company Kinara Capital has committed Rs 1,100 crore to support the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry during the current financial year, a top official said.

According to Chief Operating Officer Thirunavukkarasu R, the company disbursed more than Rs 656 crore in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in FY2023.

''With a renewed commitment of Rs 1,100 crore to MSMEs this financial year, we are realising the aspirations of thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises across the state,'' he said in a press release on Sunday.

Kinara Capital offers business loans to the MSME sectors ranging between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. The company offers various business loan products including long-term and short-term working capital, and asset purchases among others.

The company unveiled its 'myKinara' mobile application in Tamil language that offers easy access to credit for the MSMEs operating in the state.

The company plans to hire 120 more employees to serve the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry markets, thereby bolstering its strength from 396 at present, he said.

''Kinara Capital is proud to support the MSME business owners in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who contribute immensely to the economic growth of our nation. In FY23, Kinara Capital disbursed more than Rs 656 crore in this region, 130 per cent higher than FY22,'' he said.

Since its operation in 2012, the company has disbursed Rs 1,960 crore covering 33,00 business loans.

Kinara Capital recently opened three new branches in the state taking the total number of networks to 39 in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023