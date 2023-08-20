Left Menu

Civil-Military conference on Aug 21 to strengthen Kerala govt-armed forces cooperation

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:30 IST
Civil-Military conference on Aug 21 to strengthen Kerala govt-armed forces cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

A Civil Military Liaison Conference will be held on August 21 for strengthening cooperation between the Kerala government and the armed forces.

The conference would be presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and will be held at the state secretariat here under the aegis of Pangode Military Station, a defence statement said on Sunday.

Senior civil and military dignitaries would also participate in the conference where the problems of ex-servicemen, widows and serving soldiers would be discussed and assuaged, it said. The last such conference was held on January 31, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023