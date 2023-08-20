Civil-Military conference on Aug 21 to strengthen Kerala govt-armed forces cooperation

A Civil Military Liaison Conference will be held on August 21 for strengthening cooperation between the Kerala government and the armed forces.

The conference would be presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and will be held at the state secretariat here under the aegis of Pangode Military Station, a defence statement said on Sunday.

Senior civil and military dignitaries would also participate in the conference where the problems of ex-servicemen, widows and serving soldiers would be discussed and assuaged, it said. The last such conference was held on January 31, 2017.

