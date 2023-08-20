Farmer hacked to death in UP's Unnao
According to police, the victim, Ramkhelavan, lived with his mother and gave tuition classes, besides doing some farming.Villagers told police that on Saturday around 7 pm, Ramkhelavan was cutting fodder for his cattle and was attacked with axe by someone in his neck.His mother raised the alarm when she came out of the house and saw the body of her son.
A 50-year-old farmer was hacked to death with an axe while he was cutting the fodder for his cattle in Mitthu Khera village, police said on Sunday. The incident happened Saturday under Fatehpur Chaurasi Police Station. According to police, the victim, Ramkhelavan, lived with his mother and gave tuition classes, besides doing some farming.
Villagers told police that on Saturday around 7 pm, Ramkhelavan was cutting fodder for his cattle and was attacked with axe by someone in his neck.
His mother raised the alarm when she came out of the house and saw the body of her son. Police have sent his body for a post mortem examination. Safipur Circle officer Rishikant Shukla said that on the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case has been registered against one of their neighbours named Gyanu. He will be arrested soon, he said.
