Left Menu

Farmer hacked to death in UP's Unnao

According to police, the victim, Ramkhelavan, lived with his mother and gave tuition classes, besides doing some farming.Villagers told police that on Saturday around 7 pm, Ramkhelavan was cutting fodder for his cattle and was attacked with axe by someone in his neck.His mother raised the alarm when she came out of the house and saw the body of her son.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:28 IST
Farmer hacked to death in UP's Unnao
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old farmer was hacked to death with an axe while he was cutting the fodder for his cattle in Mitthu Khera village, police said on Sunday. The incident happened Saturday under Fatehpur Chaurasi Police Station. According to police, the victim, Ramkhelavan, lived with his mother and gave tuition classes, besides doing some farming.

Villagers told police that on Saturday around 7 pm, Ramkhelavan was cutting fodder for his cattle and was attacked with axe by someone in his neck.

His mother raised the alarm when she came out of the house and saw the body of her son. Police have sent his body for a post mortem examination. Safipur Circle officer Rishikant Shukla said that on the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case has been registered against one of their neighbours named Gyanu. He will be arrested soon, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023