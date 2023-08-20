Russia says Ukrainian drones shot down over Belgorod region

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday that anti-aircraft defences had prevented an attack by two drones on Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine and which is a regular target of Ukrainian drone attacks.

In a separate statement, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that 12 airborne targets had been shot down on the approaches to Belgorod city.

