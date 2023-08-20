Left Menu

Nigerian national taken to Delhi hospital for routine procedure escapes

A Nigerian national allegedly fled from a north Delhi hospital where he was taken by officials of the local Foreigners Regional Registration Office for a routine procedure, police said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:56 IST
Nigerian national taken to Delhi hospital for routine procedure escapes
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian national allegedly fled from a north Delhi hospital where he was taken by officials of the local Foreigners Regional Registration Office for a routine procedure, police said on Sunday. Officers at Narela police station were informed that the local Foreigners Regional Registration Office authorities accompanied two Nigerian nationals -- Isaias and Ekacze -- for medical treatment at SRHC Hospital in Narela as part of a routine procedure, a senior officer said.

Isaias took advantage of the crowd in the hospital and managed to flee, the officer added.

A case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act at Narela police station in this connection. An investigation is underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023