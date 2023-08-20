Nigerian national taken to Delhi hospital for routine procedure escapes

A Nigerian national allegedly fled from a north Delhi hospital where he was taken by officials of the local Foreigners Regional Registration Office for a routine procedure, police said on Sunday. Officers at Narela police station were informed that the local Foreigners Regional Registration Office authorities accompanied two Nigerian nationals -- Isaias and Ekacze -- for medical treatment at SRHC Hospital in Narela as part of a routine procedure, a senior officer said.

Isaias took advantage of the crowd in the hospital and managed to flee, the officer added.

A case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act at Narela police station in this connection. An investigation is underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)