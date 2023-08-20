Left Menu

2 Punjab residents among 9 Army personnel killed in road accident in Ladakh: CM Mann
Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday condoled the death of nine Army personnel in a road accident in Ladakh and said two of them were from the state.

Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma.

The Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge.

Chief Minister Mann on Sunday said two soldiers from Punjab -- Ramesh Lal and Tarandeep Singh -- were among the nine killed in the accident.

Lal was a resident of Faridkot and Singh of Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib, Mann said on 'X', formerly Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

