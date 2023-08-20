Left Menu

In the exchange of fire, Sandeep was injured on his right leg.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:07 IST
Gogi gang member arrested after exchange of fire in Delhi's Pushp Vihar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 27-year-old alleged member of the infamous Gogi gang has been arrested following an exchange of fire near Pushp Vihar here, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, who is allegedly involved in more than a dozen cases, including that for attempt to murder, robbery and extortion, they said.

Acting on a tip-off that Sandeep would visit Pushp Vihar, police laid a trap on Wednesday and upon seeing him riding a bike instructed him to stop, a senior police officer said.

The accused, however, did not adhere to the police's instruction and as he tried to flee, his motorcycle skidded on the road. He then opened indiscriminate fire forcing the police to retaliate, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said. In the exchange of fire, Sandeep was injured on his right leg. The accused has been arrested and a semi-automatic pistol loaded with two cartridges was seized from him, police said.

According to police officials, Sandeep surpassed the other gang members in a very short time and became an instrumental henchman of the Gogi gang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

