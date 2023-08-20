Left Menu

Man shot dead in UP's Sultanpur

A 26-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified person in the Gosaiganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district early on Sunday, police said. The reason behind the murder is being investigated and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:11 IST
A 26-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified person in the Gosaiganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district early on Sunday, police said. Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said Safdar Imam, a resident of Surauli village, was on his way for some work when he was shot near Barui village.

Imam was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he died, the officer said.

The victim's family said he had no enmity with anyone, Barma said. The reason behind the murder is being investigated and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

