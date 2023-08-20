Left Menu

10-year-old found with throat slit in Rajasthan's Alwar

Neemrana DSP Amir Hasan said that prima facie the boy was killed by unknown persons who slit his throat with a sharp weapon and also stabbed him in the stomach.We have started investigating all angles behind the crime.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:17 IST
10-year-old found with throat slit in Rajasthan's Alwar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after he went missing, the body of a ten-year-old boy was found with his throat slit in a field in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, police said.

Anil Banjara went missing on Saturday while playing outside his house in Shahjahanpur, following which his family members lodged a missing complaint with the police. Neemrana DSP Amir Hasan said that prima facie the boy was killed by unknown persons who slit his throat with a sharp weapon and also stabbed him in the stomach.

''We have started investigating all angles behind the crime. The accused will be arrested soon,'' Hasan said.

The DSP said that a case of murder has been registered against the unidentified accused and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023