10-year-old found with throat slit in Rajasthan's Alwar
Neemrana DSP Amir Hasan said that prima facie the boy was killed by unknown persons who slit his throat with a sharp weapon and also stabbed him in the stomach.We have started investigating all angles behind the crime.
- Country:
- India
A day after he went missing, the body of a ten-year-old boy was found with his throat slit in a field in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, police said.
Anil Banjara went missing on Saturday while playing outside his house in Shahjahanpur, following which his family members lodged a missing complaint with the police. Neemrana DSP Amir Hasan said that prima facie the boy was killed by unknown persons who slit his throat with a sharp weapon and also stabbed him in the stomach.
''We have started investigating all angles behind the crime. The accused will be arrested soon,'' Hasan said.
The DSP said that a case of murder has been registered against the unidentified accused and an investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hasan
- Amir Hasan
- Shahjahanpur
- Anil Banjara
- Neemrana
- Rajasthan