Left Menu

Two-day Mizoram Assembly session from August 22

The assembly secretariat has so far received six government bills to be tabled during the session, they said, adding it also received 237 starred and 119 unstarred questions till now. The assembly secretariat has also received 12 papers to be presented during the session, officials said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:42 IST
Two-day Mizoram Assembly session from August 22
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has convened a two-day session of Mizoram Assembly on August 22 and 23, officials said on Sunday. The assembly secretariat has so far received six government bills to be tabled during the session, they said, adding it also received 237 starred and 119 unstarred questions till now. The assembly secretariat has also received 12 papers to be presented during the session, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023