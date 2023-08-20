Left Menu

TTE attacked with knife on moving train in Kerala; police arrest accused

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:42 IST
TTE attacked with knife on moving train in Kerala; police arrest accused
  • Country:
  • India

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was allegedly attacked with a knife on board a moving train in Kerala on Sunday by a man against whom the railway official had complained to the RPF for purportedly being drunk.

The incident occurred on the West Coast Express close to Vatakara in Kozhikode district, a Railway police officer said.

The accused was arrested based on the statement of the TTE, police said.

The TTE claimed to have suffered an injury to the back of his head in the attack.

He told reporters that he had noticed from Kannur that the alleged attacker was drunk and accordingly informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control room.

Subsequently, RPF officers made him deboard the train at Thalassery, the TTE said.

However, the man got back on the train under the pretext of getting his bag and then went and sat in the general compartment, he said.

Later while checking for tickets, he found the man in another reserved coach and on confronting him, the accused abused the official in Hindi and took out a knife and started waving it around, the TTE claimed.

He claimed that he was injured during the ensuing scuffle.

Some of the passengers standing behind the accused managed to restrain him and therefore, any serious injuries were avoided, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023