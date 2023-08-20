Left Menu

High-level delegation led by Parshottam Rupala to visit Norway from Aug 21-24

The delegation will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Norway, it added.

A high-level delegation led by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will visit Norway from August 21 to 24 to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two nations in the field of fisheries and aquaculture.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murgan is also part of the delegation along with other officers.

The delegation will hold bilateral discussions with the Norwegian Ministers and other key officials on various aspects of fisheries development, resource management, research, innovation and trade, an official statement said. The delegation will also attend the Aqua Nor 2023, the biannual aquaculture exhibition and trade fair in Trondheim, Norway. The delegation will interact with various Norwegian enterprises that have expertise in different aspects of fisheries and aquaculture, such as fish health, feed, genetics, equipment, processing and marketing.

The delegation will also visit some of the state of art facilities in Norway related to fisheries and aquaculture, such as fishing vessels, fishing harbours, hatcheries, cage farms and seafood processing units. According to the statement, the delegation will learn from the Norwegian experience and explore the possibilities of collaboration and investment in these areas.

The delegation will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Norway, it added.

