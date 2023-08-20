Left Menu

Six held as Noida Police busts fake loan company

Rs 14,64,000 was found in bank accounts linked to the company.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:58 IST
A gang which duped people on the pretext of facilitating loans and operated a bogus finance company as well as its call centre has been busted with the arrest of six persons, police said here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said bank accounts which had in total Rs 14 lakh that was duped from gullible people have been frozen.

It is suspected that the gang has cheated people of crores of rupees and the investigation into the case is underway, the officer said.

''The gang was busted by officials of the Sector 63 police station following information that it was operating a fake call centre in their area and had floated a bogus company named Finance Hub Group,'' Dixit told reporters.

Explaining the gang's mode of operation, he said, ''Once the gang trapped a target, they would demand money in the name of commission, loan approval fees, file charge and end up extorting Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.'' ''The gang also prepared forged loan approval documents in the name of Finance Hub Group,'' the officer said.

He said six members of the gang, including its mastermind, have been arrested. Rs 14,64,000 was found in bank accounts linked to the company. These accounts have been freezed, Dixit said.

Those held have been identified as gang leader Vipin Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Pankaj Kumar, Avnish Kumar, Puneet Gautam and Abhishek Singh, the police said.

According to the police, the gang had changed its location within the Delhi-NCR in the past. Its leader, who worked at a fake call centre in 2014, had been arrested by the Bihar Police.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery of documents and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

