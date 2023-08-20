Left Menu

Two arrested for raising slogans 'hurting religious sentiments' in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:59 IST
Police have arrested two persons for allegedly raising objectionable slogans against a particular community at a recent rally here and said that ''hurting religious sentiments of any community will not be tolerated''.

The arrest follows the registration of an FIR under sections 295-A (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pacca Danga police station.

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday slammed the Jammu and Kashmir administration over the incident and asked if any action was being taken against those raising the slogans.

"While the LG administration was busy showing off the Tiranga Yatra in Kashmir another took place in Jammu where right wing fanatics openly called for a Muslim genocide," Mehbooba said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Sharing a video of the rally in her post, the former J-K chief minister said "murderous slogans" were raised at the rally in Jammu. "What action has this administration taken against these criminals?" she asked. Responding to the post on Sunday, Police Media Centre Jammu said that an FIR has been lodged on the matter and two persons have bee arrested.

''Two accused have been arrested. More arrests will follow. Such incidents hurting religious sentiments of any community will not be tolerated in Jammu,'' police said.

To this, Mehbooba said she appreciated ''the swift action'' by the police.

