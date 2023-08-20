Left Menu

Two drug peddlers detained in Reasi, Jammu

Anil Singh alias Furtila, a resident of Hamirpur village in Khour, was also detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Singh was a notorious peddler and the warrant for his detention was issued by the Jammu divisional commissioner.

Updated: 20-08-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 19:04 IST
Two suspected drug peddlers were detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Reasi and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police here said on Sunday.

Suraj, a resident of Serwad village of Katra, was detained on the orders of Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar for his repeated involvement in drug peddling in Reasi district, a police spokesperson said.

The accused is lodged in the Amphalla district jail in Jammu, he added.

Sixty-three drug peddlers have been booked in 50 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases in Reasi so far this year, the spokesperson said. Anil Singh alias Furtila, a resident of Hamirpur village in Khour, was also detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Singh was a notorious peddler and the warrant for his detention was issued by the Jammu divisional commissioner. He has been sent to the district jail in Jammu after all legal formalities, the police spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

