Four killed, three injured in accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Four people were killed and three others injured in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district when two cars collided with each other, police said Sunday. The accident took place near Parlika village late Saturday night, they added.

All the seven victims, residents of Hisar in Haryana, were travelling in the same car, Gogamedi SHO Radheshyam Thalod said.

''They (victims) had come here to offer prayers at the Gogamedi temple,'' Thalod said The deceased have been identified as Anil (30), Surendra (32), Krishna (21) and Rajesh (24), the police said.. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem and the injured persons have been hospitalised, the SHO said.

