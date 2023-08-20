Left Menu

Ink attack on BJP candidate from Ghosi in UP's Mau

PTI | Mau | Updated: 20-08-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 19:20 IST
Ink attack on BJP candidate from Ghosi in UP's Mau
A youth threw ink at former Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dara Singh Chauhan when he was campaigning for by-election in Ghosi assembly seat in Mau district on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Atri said the incident occurred when Chauhan was being welcomed by party supporters at Adri Chatti after he attended a public meeting at a college located in Kopaganj block.

After Chauhan got down from the car, some BJP workers garlanded him. A man, identified as Monu Yadav, threw black ink on Chauhan's face and clothes, the officer said, adding further investigation is on.

The video of the incident also appeared on social media.

Chauhan returned from the area after the incident.

Significantly, Chauhan was elected from Ghosi seat in 2022 on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, but last month he resigned from the Assembly membership and joined the BJP.

He had switched from the BJP to the SP in January 2022 and was earlier a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Voting for the by-election will be held on this seat on September 5, while the counting of votes is on September 8.

