Mumbai: Gambling den busted at hotel; 37 held

The Mumbai police busted a gambling den operating at a hotel in the western suburbs and arrested 37 persons involved in the crime, an official said on Sunday.

In a late night operation, the police raided a hotel in suburban Borivali on Saturday and found gambling activities being run in four rooms, the official said. The police team arrested 37 persons found at the spot and seized cash to the tune of Rs 19 lakh from their possession, he said.

The arrested accused are businessman and residents of different parts of the city, he said, adding that a case under the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act has been registered.

