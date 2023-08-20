Left Menu

Man thrashes security guard over parking issue in Dwarka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 19:34 IST
A 28-year-old man allegedly beat up a security guard over a parking issue in Dwarka Sector-6, police said on Sunday.

On Sunday, a PCR call was received at 12.04 am at the Dwarka South police station regarding a quarrel at Manglik Apartment, Sector 6, Dwarka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

On reaching the spot, it was found that the security guard, Sadashiv Jha, was allegedly beaten up by one Sahil over the parking issue, the DCP said.

The medical examination of the guard was done and it was found that the guard suffered injury over his left eyebrow. According to the doctor who conducted the medical examination, the nature of injury was simple and blunt, police said.

The statement of the guard has been recorded and a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, they said.

The medical examination of the accused, Sahil, was also done and he was found to be under the influence of alcohol, DCP Vardhan said.

A purported video is being circulated on social media where the security guard was seen outside the house of the accused where he was being confronted in front of his parents by two men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

