Woman crushed to death by elephant in J'khand's Latehar

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-08-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman was crushed to death by an elephant in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Betla forest range under Chhipadohar police station area, 160km from state capital Ranchi, around 4pm, said Chhipadohar forest ranger Shankar Paswan.

He said, ''Manorama Kunwar went to the forest near her home when an elephant attacked and crushed her to death.'' Manorama's husband had died in 2010 in a road accident. Since then, she had been working as daily wager to feed her three daughters, Paswan said.

''The kin of the deceased woman were given Rs 50,000 as immediate relief, while remaining Rs 3.5 lakh compensation will be given after completing official formalities,'' he said.

