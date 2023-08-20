Left Menu

Iran summons Swedish, Danish charges d'affaires over Koran burning -state media

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 20:53 IST
Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the Swedish and Danish charges d'affaires in Tehran to protest the burning and damaging of copies of the Koran in the two countries, state media reported on Sunday.

Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have burned or damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that the Nordic governments ban such acts. Governments in both countries have condemned the burnings and said they are considering new laws aimed at preventing such acts.

"Iran lays the full responsibility and the serious repercussions of the Holy Koran's desecration on the Swedish and Danish governments," state media cited the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's human rights department as saying.

