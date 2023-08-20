Left Menu

FIR against 90 for blocking UP minister Dharampal Singh's convoy

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 20-08-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 20:54 IST
An FIR was registered on Sunday against 90 unidentified people for blocking the convoy of Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh in this district while he was on way to attend a programme, police said.

Angry locals on Thursday blocked the animal husbandry minister's convoy by bringing stray cattle on road in Sirauli area of his assembly constituency Aonla.

Additional SP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said that on a complaint of veterinary officer Sanjay Kumar Sharma, an FIR under IPC Section 341 (wrongfully restraining any person)has been registered against 90 unidentified people in the matter.

The minister, along with Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Dubey, was going for the 'bhoomi pujan' of an animal polyclinic, which is to be set up at a cost of Rs 9.14 crore at Gurgaon in Aonla tehsil where animals will get a round-the-clock care, when locals from Pipariya Uprala village blocked the road, apparently to draw his attention to the problem of stray cattle.

The minister's convoy was stuck in the melee for about 40 minutes. Minister Singh assured the villagers that a cow shelter would soon be set up after identifying land of the gram sabha in the area.

The problem of stray cattle was prominently raised by the opposition parties during the state assembly polls last year.

