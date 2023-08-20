Scoreboard: India vs Ireland 2nd T20I

Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and Ireland here on Sunday. India: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Campher b Young 18 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Tector b McCarthy 58 Tilak Varma c Dockrell b McCarthy 1 Sanju Samson b White 40 Rinku Singh c Young b Adair 38 Shivam Dube not out 22 Washington Sundar not out 0 Extras: 8 (b-1, lb-2, w-5) Total: 185/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-34, 3-105, 4-129, 5-184 Bowling: Mark Adair 4-0-36-1, Joshua Little 4-0-48-0, Barry McCarthy 4-0-36-2, Craig Young 4-0-29-1, Benjamin White 4-0-33-1.

