Several parishes under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese abandon Sunday Mass fearing disruption over 'imposition' of uniformity

The Vatican's order to celebrate Holy Mass in a uniform manner failed to have the desired effect among parishioners in Kerala's Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese as Mass was suspended in most parishes on Sunday, including the St Mary's Cathedral Basilica, the principal church in the Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

Last week, Pontifical Delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil had warned of canonical punishment to priests who do not follow the uniform Holy Mass as per the synod's direction.

Parish members opposed to the order to celebrate Holy Mass in a uniform manner gathered in large numbers at the Basilica from early morning, determined to stop newly-appointed priest Father Antony Puthavelil from conducting the liturgical service.

Many parishes under the archdiocese on Sunday decided not to celebrate Mass considering the opposition from a section of priests and believers.

''I want to solve the issue in a peaceful manner. I do not intend to be the reason for people to become violent and fight inside the church premises. Holy Mass should be celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere. Since the situation was not conducive, I have decided not to conduct Holy Mass,'' Fr Puthavelil told the media.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocesan Protection Council, a group of priests who oppose the uniform Mass, said out of the 325 parishes ''only in six parishes the Mass was offered in the Synodal form'' as instructed by the papal delegate.

''In some parishes where the priests tried to offer Holy Mass in the Synodal form, they were blocked by the protests of the people. The plan of the Delegate was an utter fiasco in the Archdiocese,'' Fr Jose Vailikodath, the PRO of the Council, said.

He added that one of the priests has filed a case in a magistrate court against the Papal delegate for a ''sub-judicial act''.

''The Papal Delegate has no administrative power in the Archdiocese to demand the priests to offer the Mass in the Synodal form with a canonical disciplinary action tag. The administrator of the Archdiocese is the Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath. The court accepted the case in file and sent notice to papal delegate Cyril Vasil S J,'' Vailikodath said in a statement.

Almaya Munnettam, the group representing the laity of the church in the matter, said the proposal of the Papal delegate was completely disregarded by the faithful and the priests.

It said 95 per cent of the churches did not implement the ultimatum given by Vasil.

The laity movement along with more than 450 of the priests stood against the Vatican's ultimatum, Almaya Munnettam spokesperson Riju Kanjookkaran said in a statement.

Kanjookkaran said the Holy Mass was interrupted in seven churches as a result of the commotion in connection with attempts to offer the synod mass.

The Almaya Munnettam sought to recall Archbishop Vasil, saying his ''presence was a great failure'' as he could not fulfil the instructions of synod to find a lasting solution to the problems of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam.

Puthavelil had taken charge on Saturday even as over 300 priests of the archdiocese of the church had on Friday said they cannot accept the warning issued by papal representative Vasil to celebrate Holy Mass as prescribed by the synod.

The Basilica has been closed for months following the altercation over the conduct of the synod-specified unified Holy Mass.

Papal representative Vasil had recently issued a hard-hitting letter addressing priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy, directing them to follow the synod-approved Holy Mass from August 20.

Vasil had said that those who oppose the Syro-Malabar Church Synod's decision will invite canonical punishment. He also warned the protesting priests that any disobedience to this order would be considered ''voluntary, personal, and culpable disobedience to the Holy Father''.

The Synod of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church had introduced the uniform way of celebrating Holy Mass in August 2021.

According to it, priests celebrating Holy Mass must face the faithful only in the first and last parts of the liturgical service and turn towards the altar for the rest of the Mass.

While all other dioceses under the Syro-Malabar Church have adopted the instruction approved by the synod, the majority of priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, supported by their laity, opposed it. They said they could not depart from the tradition by which the priest faces the faithful throughout the Mass.

The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church is one of the 22 Eastern Oriental Churches in full communion with the Pope.

Vasil was appointed by the Vatican to address and resolve the ongoing conflict over the unified Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, where discontent has been brewing for some time among a significant section of priests, nuns, and laity over the synodal decision to ''impose'' uniformity in celebrating Holy Mass in churches under its control.

On August 15, he was stopped at the gate of St Mary's Basilica here by a section of laity and priests opposing the unified mass, who staged a protest.

Vasil had also ordered that the letter of Pope Francis regarding the celebration be read out on August 20 in all parish churches, filial churches, and all other institutions under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese where Sunday Qurbana (holy communion) is celebrated.

The priests refused to accept this order as well, saying the reason behind such a warning was that someone had misled the papal delegate.

Vasil had warned that any disobedience to this order would be construed as an act of impeding the right of the Holy Father to communicate with the people of God, which would be considered a ''serious delict'' and invite canonical penal sanctions.

The pontifical delegate had also urged the priests to think seriously about the pledge of obedience taken at the time of their sacred ordination.

