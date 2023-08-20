Left Menu

Miscreants open fire outside restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 20-08-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 21:39 IST
Miscreants open fire outside restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Unidentified miscreants opened fire outside a restaurant at Bhagwanpur Rewa Road area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, police said on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Four persons on motorcycles reportedly fired several rounds late on Saturday when a birthday party was being held at the restaurant, police said. "We are are analysing the CCTV footage and will soon nab the accused. Prima facie, it appears that the firing was meant to scare people inside the restaurant," SP, City (Muzaffarpur), Arvind Pratap Singh told reporters.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

