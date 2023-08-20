G20 Trade and Investment Working Group meeting in Jaipur on Aug 24-25

Trade and investment ministers from G20 members, heads of international organisations like the World Trade Organization and representatives of invitee countries will attend a meeting here on August 24-25, an official release said on Sunday.

More than 300 delegates are arriving in Jaipur to attend the meeting of the trade and investment ministers of G20 under India's presidency.

Notably, trade ministers from the US, the UK, China, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, EU, Republic of Korea, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, France, Bangladesh, Egypt, Netherlands, Oman, Singapore and UAE will be attending the meeting which will be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the release said.

In the opening session on August 24, a video message of the Prime Minister will also be played which will set the stage for fruitful discussions on global trade and investment issues.

The ministers will deliberate on issues of common interest impacting global trade and investment across three sessions focusing on multilateral trade for global growth and prosperity, inclusive and resilient trade and leveraging technology for paperless trade.

The outcomes from these deliberations would provide guidance on accelerating global trade and investment, which is increasingly facing headwinds from a challenging global macroeconomic outlook.

The Ministerial Meeting will be preceded by the 4th and last Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency which will take place on August 21 and 22, 2023 at the same venue. During this meeting, senior trade and investment officials from G20 members, invitee countries and international organizations will deliberate on the proposals made by the Indian Presidency across five priority issues namely Trade for Growth and Prosperity, Resilient Trade and GVCs, Integrating MSMEs in World Trade, Logistics for Trade and WTO Reform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)