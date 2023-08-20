Left Menu

Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis leaves for Japan on five-day visit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 21:48 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for Japan on Sunday evening after being invited as a state guest by the government there.

During his five day tour of Japan, Fadnavis will attend meetings and take part in investment talks in order to attract FDI to Maharashtra, officials said.

Fadnavis, who is accompanied by officials from the state industries department and MMRDA, will visit the country's famed bullet train and Tokyo Metro operations, they added.

