Left Menu

Goa govt must comply with HC order on tiger reserve, says AAP MLA

The Goa Bench of Bombay High Court last month ordered that the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary and surrounding areas be declared as a tiger reserve.Earlier, state forest minister Vishwajit Rane had said the Goa government would approach the Supreme Court against the HC order.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:08 IST
Goa govt must comply with HC order on tiger reserve, says AAP MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Panaji, Aug 20 (PTI) Goa Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas on Sunday said the Pramod Sawant government must comply with the Bombay High Court order of July to earmark Mhadei wildlife sanctuary and surrounding areas as a tiger reserve.

He said the decision would save Mhadei and Goa adding that he had mooted the idea of a tiger reserve in January but it was rejected by the ruling party MLAs in the Assembly. He said he had made the proposal during a discussion on Mhadei water diversion dispute on the basis of expert advice and supporting data.

Viegas was speaking during the day in response to a reported statement by Union minister Pralhad Joshi on the Mhadei tiger reserve and its repercussions on Karnataka. The Goa Bench of Bombay High Court last month ordered that the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary and surrounding areas be declared as a tiger reserve.

Earlier, state forest minister Vishwajit Rane had said the Goa government would approach the Supreme Court against the HC order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023