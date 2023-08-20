Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:29 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. ''Encounter has started in Larrow-Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow,'' Kashmir Zone Police said on X (formerly Twitter). There were no reports of any casualty on either side.
