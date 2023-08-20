Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman Congress MLA attacked with knife

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:58 IST
A woman Congress MLA suffered injuries after a man allegedly attacked her with a knife in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Sunday, police said.

The accused, identified as Khileshwar, has been taken into custody, they said.

The incident occurred this evening in Jodhara village under the Dongargaon police station limits when MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu, who represents the Khujji assembly seat in the district, was attending a public function, according to police.

As per the preliminary information, Sahu was on the stage when a man, who was allegedly drunk, attacked her with a knife, a senior police official said.

"Sahu sustained minor injuries on her wrist following which she was shifted to community health centre Chhuria where she was administered first aid", he said.

The accused has been taken into custody and further probe is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has condemned the incident and alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in Chhattisgarh.

"When the legislator of the ruling party is not safe, what about the safety of common people? This is the failure of the Bhupesh Baghel government," the BJP said in a statement.

