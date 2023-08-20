Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs Ireland 2nd T20I

Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and Ireland here on Sunday.India Yashasvi Jaiswal c Campher b Young 18 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Tector b McCarthy 58 Tilak Varma c Dockrell b McCarthy 1 Sanju Samson b White 40 Rinku Singh c Young b Adair 38 Shivam Dube not out 22 Washington Sundar not out 0 Extras 8 b-1, lb-2, w-5 Total 1855 in 20 overs Fall of wickets 1-29, 2-34, 3-105, 4-129, 5-184 Bowling Mark Adair 4-0-36-1, Joshua Little 4-0-48-0, Barry McCarthy 4-0-36-2, Craig Young 4-0-29-1, Benjamin White 4-0-33-1.

PTI | Dublin | Updated: 20-08-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 23:13 IST
Scoreboard: India vs Ireland 2nd T20I
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and Ireland here on Sunday.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Campher b Young 18 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Tector b McCarthy 58 Tilak Varma c Dockrell b McCarthy 1 Sanju Samson b White 40 Rinku Singh c Young b Adair 38 Shivam Dube not out 22 Washington Sundar not out 0 Extras: 8 (b-1, lb-2, w-5) Total: 185/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-34, 3-105, 4-129, 5-184 Bowling: Mark Adair 4-0-36-1, Joshua Little 4-0-48-0, Barry McCarthy 4-0-36-2, Craig Young 4-0-29-1, Benjamin White 4-0-33-1. Ireland: Andy Balbirnie c Samson b Arshdeep 72 Paul Stirling c Arshdeep b Prasidh 0 Lorcan Tucker c Gaikwad b Prasidh 0 Harry Tector b Bishnoi 7 Curtis Campher c Dube b Bishnoi 18 George Dockrell (run out) 13 Mark Adair c Tilak v Bumrah 23 Barry McCarthy c Bishnoi b Bumrah 2 Craig Young (not out) 1 Josh Little (not out) 0 Extras: 16 (B-5, W-11) Total: 152/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-28, 4-63, 5-115, 6-123, 7-126, 8-148. Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-15-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-29-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-29-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-37-2, Washington Sundar 2-0-19-0, Shivam Dube 2-0-18-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023