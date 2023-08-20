Scoreboard: India vs Ireland 2nd T20I

Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and Ireland here on Sunday.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Campher b Young 18 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Tector b McCarthy 58 Tilak Varma c Dockrell b McCarthy 1 Sanju Samson b White 40 Rinku Singh c Young b Adair 38 Shivam Dube not out 22 Washington Sundar not out 0 Extras: 8 (b-1, lb-2, w-5) Total: 185/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-34, 3-105, 4-129, 5-184 Bowling: Mark Adair 4-0-36-1, Joshua Little 4-0-48-0, Barry McCarthy 4-0-36-2, Craig Young 4-0-29-1, Benjamin White 4-0-33-1. Ireland: Andy Balbirnie c Samson b Arshdeep 72 Paul Stirling c Arshdeep b Prasidh 0 Lorcan Tucker c Gaikwad b Prasidh 0 Harry Tector b Bishnoi 7 Curtis Campher c Dube b Bishnoi 18 George Dockrell (run out) 13 Mark Adair c Tilak v Bumrah 23 Barry McCarthy c Bishnoi b Bumrah 2 Craig Young (not out) 1 Josh Little (not out) 0 Extras: 16 (B-5, W-11) Total: 152/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-28, 4-63, 5-115, 6-123, 7-126, 8-148. Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-15-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-29-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-29-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-37-2, Washington Sundar 2-0-19-0, Shivam Dube 2-0-18-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)