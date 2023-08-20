BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau Says Received And Approved British Columbia's Request For Federal Assistance
Aug 20 (Reuters) -
* CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS RECEIVED AND APPROVED BRITISH COLUMBIA'S REQUEST FOR FEDERAL ASSISTANCE
* CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS DEPLOYING ARMED FORCES, ASSETS AND PROVIDING RESOURCES TO HELP WITH BRITISH COLUMBIA EVACUATIONS, STAGING, AND LOGISTICAL TASKS Source text : https://tinyurl.com/awca95z5
