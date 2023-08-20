Six members of minority Ahmadi community arrested in Pakistan

Police in Pakistan on Sunday arrested six members of the minority Ahmadi community for allegedly posing themselves as Muslims.

According to a Pakistani Constitutional amendment in 1974, Ahmadis were declared to be non-Muslims.

The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan protested the arrest of members of the minority community, saying the radical Islamists Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists were at the forefront in inciting the area people against the innocent Ahmadis and getting the FIR registered against them.

The TLP was also allegedly involved in torching some 20 churches and over 80 homes of Christians in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, some 130kms from Lahore, last Wednesday over the blasphemy allegations against two Christians.

Police officer Ashfaq Khan told PTI on Sunday that six Ahmadis -- Wajahat Ahmad Qamar, Shafique Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Mudassir Ahmad, Shiraz Ahmad and Umer Ahmad Bajwa -- have been arrested for ''posing themselves as Muslims.'' Under 298C of PPC, Ahmadis may face three years imprisonment and a fine for posing themselves as Muslims.

